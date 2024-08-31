Yankees vs. Cardinals Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME

Hey there, sports fans! Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals this Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action live on MLB Network.

Key Players to Watch: Keep your eyes on Yankees slugger Aaron Judge , who tops the league in home runs with 51 and RBIs with 123, and the Cardinals’ Alec Burleson , who has smashed 21 home runs this season.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds: The Yankees are favorites at -171, with the underdog Cardinals listed at +143.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance: The Yankees have been moneyline favorites 103 times this season, winning 58 of those games, translating to a 56.3% success rate.

Moneyline Stats: When favored by at least -171, they carry a record of 23-16.

Total Games: Yankees’ matchups have hit the over four times in their last ten games.

ATS (Against the Spread): New York has been solid against the spread, going 6-4-0 in their last ten games.

Key Player Stats: Besides Judge’s monstrous performance, Juan Soto is batting .291 with 37 home runs, while Jazz Chisholm has been producing a batting average of .258 with 22 home runs.

Cardinals Recent Betting Trends

Performance: As underdogs, the Cardinals have played competently, winning 4 of their last 10 games.

Moneyline Stats: St. Louis stands at 33-33 as underdogs this season, translating to a 50% win rate.

Total Games: Only three of their last ten games have gone over the set total.

ATS (Against the Spread): St. Louis has covered the spread six times in their last ten matchups.

Key Player Stats: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 21 home runs, while Masyn Winn has been consistent, maintaining a batting average of .287. Nolan Arenado continues to be a solid contributor with 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Betting Insights

Run Line Value: With the Yankees’ recent form, betting on New York to cover the -1.5 run line could provide value, especially given their favorable recent against-the-spread record.

Total Runs Consideration: Considering both teams’ latest offensive performances, the over on 9.5 total runs might be a viable play. The Yankees have averaged 4.5 runs in their last ten games, while the Cardinals have averaged 4.1.

Underdog Potential: The Cardinals present some interesting underdog value at +143. With a nearly even win rate as underdogs this season and their recent form, they could surprise bettors willing to take a calculated risk.

SME’S 3

Whether you’re backing the Yankees to cover the run line, eyeing the over on 9.5 total runs, or contemplating a Cardinals upset, there’s plenty to digest in this thrilling matchup. Use the insights and make your bets wisely!

About the Author:

Carlos SME here, Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.