Diamondbacks vs. Rays Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field on Friday. Intriguingly, the Rays find themselves as the slight underdogs at -108 on the money line, while the Diamondbacks are favored at -111. Arizona is also the run-line favorite at -1.5, with a total game line set at 7.5 runs.

If you’re looking at this game from a betting perspective, you’ve got a slew of odds and insights to consider. Here’s everything you need to know to make an informed bet on the Diamondbacks-Rays matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Information

When: Friday, August 16, 2024, at 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Insights

Let’s dive into some analytics and stats to help you with your betting strategy:

Diamondbacks as Favorites: Arizona has managed to win 64.4% of the 59 games where they were favored this season, boasting a record of 38-21 in such scenarios.

Arizona has managed to win 64.4% of the 59 games where they were favored this season, boasting a record of 38-21 in such scenarios. Tampa Bay’s Underdog Performance: The Rays have won 44.8% of the games where they’ve been listed as underdogs.

The Rays have won 44.8% of the games where they’ve been listed as underdogs. Implied Win Probability: For this specific matchup, the moneyline implies a 52.6% chance for a Diamondbacks win and a 51.9% chance for a Rays victory.

Diamondbacks Recent Stats & Players to Watch

Recent Record: 9-1

9-1 Runs Per Game: 6.9

6.9 ERA: 3.56

Ketel Marte: Marte leads the team with a .298 batting average, 30 home runs, and 81 RBIs. He’s in the top ten in MLB for both home runs and RBIs.

Corbin Carroll: Batting .220, Carroll has 16 doubles, 11 triples, and 11 home runs. He’s in a solid hitting streak, batting .297 in his last ten games with two triples, three home runs, and seven RBIs.

Rays Recent Stats & Players to Watch

Recent Record: 3-7

3-7 Runs Per Game: 2.4

2.4 ERA: 3.54

Yandy Diaz: Leading the team with a .270 batting average, Diaz has also contributed to both runs and RBIs.

Christopher Morel: Morel is the big bat in the lineup, leading the team with 20 homers and 53 RBIs. He ranks among the top 30 in the MLB for home runs and the top 77 for RBIs.

Brandon Lowe: Hitting .249 with 14 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs, Lowe is another player to keep your eye on.

SMES 3 Betting Insights:

Diamondbacks Recent Performance: Arizona has been on a roll, finishing 6-1 as the money line favorite in their last ten games.

Arizona has been on a roll, finishing 6-1 as the money line favorite in their last ten games. Run Totals: The Diamondbacks and their opponents have surpassed the run total in six of their last ten games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have surpassed the run total in six of their last ten games. Against the Spread: Arizona has covered the spread in six of their past ten outings

Whether you’re a Diamondbacks supporter confident in their run as favorites, or a Rays fan hoping for an underdog surprise, this game offers a wealth of betting opportunities. Keep these insights in mind as you place your bets and enjoy the game!

