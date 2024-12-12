FIFA Takes The Saudi’s Money In Awarding The 2034 Men’s World Cup

What human rights abuses?

You can always count on the governing body of international football, FIFA, to ignore morals and standards and do the thing the group likes best. Take the money. FIFA knows Saudi Arabia is spending a fortune of money in golf and boxing possibly to whitewash its human rights record. FIFA put a World Cup in Qatar and now it has given the 2034 Men’s World Cup to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The United States’ Department of State in 2023 put out a report which said that the Saudi regime was guilty of arbitrary or unlawful killings, enforced disappearance; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by government agents; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest and detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners or detainees; transnational repression against individuals in another country; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; punishment of family members for alleged offenses by a relative; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and censorship; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including overly restrictive laws on the organization, funding, or operation of nongovernmental and civil society organizations; restrictions of religious freedom and restrictions on freedom of movement and residence within the territory of a state and on the right to leave the country. FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino thinks the Saudis will change behavior because of FIFA’s event. Infantino said the World Cup a “unique catalyst for positive social change and unity.” The Saudis threw as much money possible at FIFA. FIFA took the cash.

